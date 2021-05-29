Previous
But where is Rapunsel? by wakelys
Photo 478

But where is Rapunsel?

I started by taking a picture of the archway leading into the Bishops garden in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral. I looked up and saw the open window.
29th May 2021

Susan Wakely

