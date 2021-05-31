Sign up
Photo 480
Dick Dastardly to the rescue!
Off into the blue yonder. If you look closely you can see the tow line minutes before the release of the glider.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
577
photos
99
followers
86
following
Photo Details
8
8
3
3
365
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
30th May 2021 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
planes
,
glider
,
mayhalf21
moni kozi
Ahaaahaaa!!!!
May 31st, 2021
Leli
ace
Lovely shot.
May 31st, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh yes spotted the tow line great timing
May 31st, 2021
