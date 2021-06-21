Previous
Skeletal looking by wakelys
Skeletal looking

This dandelion seed head looks so different. Not sure what causes the skeletal look. Any ideas?
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
Never saw that before! How interesting. And a lovely shot too.
June 21st, 2021  
