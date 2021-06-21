Sign up
Photo 501
Skeletal looking
This dandelion seed head looks so different. Not sure what causes the skeletal look. Any ideas?
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
20th June 2021 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
Casablanca
ace
Never saw that before! How interesting. And a lovely shot too.
June 21st, 2021
