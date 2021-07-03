Previous
Now here’s a thing…

Thing being today’s word.
Whilst on holiday I had a tick on the back of my leg. A dear friend gave me this as a gift in case it should happen again. I was told not to use this on my Grandfather clock as it is for Ticks not for Tocks!!
