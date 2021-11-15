Morning walk

Previous
It’s been a dreary day so went for a walk very close to home. The trees on the track behind where I live have only just started to change colour.
Susan Wakely

ace
xbm
Until a week ago, ours were still in leaf here in East Anglia. All change in the last week and many leaves on the ground now!
November 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Light at the end of the tunnel is what came into my mind when I saw this. Lovely capture of a great place to walk. Love how those trees are bending over.
November 15th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely place for a stroll whatever the weather.
November 15th, 2021  
Mags ace
A beautiful tunnel!
November 15th, 2021  
