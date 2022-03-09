Sign up
Photo 762
Rainbow 9
Spring is definitely in the air this morning. Let’s hope it lasts.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
daffodils
,
rainbow2022
moni kozi
ace
Very nice shot
March 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I like all your sc choices for this week. It is funny that we have couriers with bags like the shot you posted yesterday, but with yellow bags.
March 9th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful use of sc.
March 9th, 2022
