Rainbow 9 by wakelys
Photo 762

Rainbow 9

Spring is definitely in the air this morning. Let’s hope it lasts.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot
March 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I like all your sc choices for this week. It is funny that we have couriers with bags like the shot you posted yesterday, but with yellow bags.
March 9th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful use of sc.
March 9th, 2022  
