Photo 767
Rainbow 14
Many Telephone boxes have been decommissioned. This one still had a telephone but not sure that it was in working order.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
3
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1016
photos
126
followers
94
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th March 2022 11:42am
Tags
telephone-box
,
rainbow2022
Ingrid
ace
Great photo and it soon might be a historic one. No use for them anymore with the mobile phones. A pity, because I like the typical UK red telephone boxes and also the mailboxes.
March 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
It’s a pity that they are disappearing, logical but sad. I remember using them for the first time and trying to work out how to call my mom
March 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
You did it again, another fabulous sc!
March 14th, 2022
