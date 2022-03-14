Previous
Rainbow 14 by wakelys
Rainbow 14

Many Telephone boxes have been decommissioned. This one still had a telephone but not sure that it was in working order.
14th March 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Ingrid ace
Great photo and it soon might be a historic one. No use for them anymore with the mobile phones. A pity, because I like the typical UK red telephone boxes and also the mailboxes.
March 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
It’s a pity that they are disappearing, logical but sad. I remember using them for the first time and trying to work out how to call my mom
March 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
You did it again, another fabulous sc!
March 14th, 2022  
