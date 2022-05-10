Previous
Where’s Tracey by wakelys
Where’s Tracey

When you ask a friend to pose she didn’t expect to be hidden behind a wall and she does love to pose.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
Great shot for the h&h.
May 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very clever.
May 10th, 2022  
