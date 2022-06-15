Previous
Next
Dog Rose by wakelys
Photo 860

Dog Rose

The hedges are laden with dog rose at the moment. So plenty of rosehips for the birds in the autumn.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosa_canina
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
One of my favorites! Those rosehips are full of Vitamin C. Harvest a few for yourself. =)
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise