Photo 860
Dog Rose
The hedges are laden with dog rose at the moment. So plenty of rosehips for the birds in the autumn.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosa_canina
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flower
,
dog-rose
,
30dayswild2022
Mags
ace
One of my favorites! Those rosehips are full of Vitamin C. Harvest a few for yourself. =)
June 15th, 2022
365 Project
