Abelia by wakelys
Photo 1313

Abelia

My get pushed challenge was to do white on white. So here we go. I am sure another will appear in the week.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Susan Wakely

Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@northy my first attempt
September 11th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done Susan beautiful
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Nicely done
September 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice!
September 11th, 2023  
