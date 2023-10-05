Sign up
Photo 1337
Let’s celebrate
Who need a reason!
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to take a photograph that speaks of celebration in some form or other. Well what else do you do when left home alone for a few hours.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1875
photos
126
followers
95
following
366% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbly
,
get-pushed-583
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
another for the challenge.
October 5th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV! What mad skills to get the bubbly coming out of the bottle, so perfectly!
October 5th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I just love the sparkles and the bubbles!! Enjoy it.
October 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
I will reveal my secret later.
October 5th, 2023
