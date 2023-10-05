Previous
Let’s celebrate by wakelys
Let’s celebrate

Who need a reason!
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to take a photograph that speaks of celebration in some form or other. Well what else do you do when left home alone for a few hours.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop another for the challenge.
October 5th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV! What mad skills to get the bubbly coming out of the bottle, so perfectly!
October 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I just love the sparkles and the bubbles!! Enjoy it.
October 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn I will reveal my secret later.
October 5th, 2023  
