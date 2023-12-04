Sign up
Photo 1397
Damp and miserable!
Stepped out for a walk took this and went back inside.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
track
,
whereilive.
