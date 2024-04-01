Previous
Transport 1 by wakelys
Transport 1

Single subject April begins so I thought that maybe I would attempt modes of transport
I hope that they did something Magical on their Mystery tour.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=magical%20mystery%20tour&tbm=&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:c0b47096,vid:l8WMGBuNaus,st:0
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Mags ace
Looks like a nice ride! Love all those tiny white blooms in the grass.
April 1st, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific view of this double-decker bus. I am still struggling with a subject. Not sure I’m going to be able to come up with one. I’m looking forward to seeing yours though as you just finished a month of fruit, it should be a piece of cake for you.
April 1st, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Fun
April 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Maybe Lego camera club and I could go on a bus with you and combine themes?!
April 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
looks like fun
April 1st, 2024  
