Previous
Photo 1516
Transport 1
Single subject April begins so I thought that maybe I would attempt modes of transport
I hope that they did something Magical on their Mystery tour.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=magical%20mystery%20tour&tbm=&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:c0b47096,vid:l8WMGBuNaus,st:0
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2121
photos
137
followers
97
following
415% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st April 2024 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Looks like a nice ride! Love all those tiny white blooms in the grass.
April 1st, 2024
katy
ace
Terrific view of this double-decker bus. I am still struggling with a subject. Not sure I’m going to be able to come up with one. I’m looking forward to seeing yours though as you just finished a month of fruit, it should be a piece of cake for you.
April 1st, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Fun
April 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Maybe Lego camera club and I could go on a bus with you and combine themes?!
April 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
looks like fun
April 1st, 2024
