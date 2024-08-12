Previous
Inspiring the uninspiring by wakelys
Inspiring the uninspiring

The shopping centre where these umbrellas are is the most soulless and uninspiring place in the area. I was pleased that I looked up in the short time that I was visiting.
Susan Wakely

Lis Lapthorn ace
Very inspiring! Just waiting for the rain.
August 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
August 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, good that you looked up!
August 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice cheering feature
August 12th, 2024  
Kathryn M ace
Hope no one bumped into you whilst taking the pic......someone did when I was taking a similar shot once!
August 12th, 2024  
