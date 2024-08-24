Sign up
Previous
Photo 1661
Munching on a McDonalds
The things that you do when doing child care.
One happy 8 year old eating her happy meal.
One happy Great Aunt as it didn’t cost a fortune.
I have to confess to quite enjoying my chicken nuggets & fries washed down with water but that’s our secret.
@princessicajessica
One for the people challenge.
Time running out so get entering
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2322
photos
136
followers
92
following
455% complete
Tags
people-33
Liz Gooster
ace
Well done Great Aunt Sue - certainly looks like your great niece is tucking happily into her happy meal!
August 24th, 2024
