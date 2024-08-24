Previous
Munching on a McDonalds by wakelys
Munching on a McDonalds

The things that you do when doing child care.
One happy 8 year old eating her happy meal.
One happy Great Aunt as it didn’t cost a fortune.
I have to confess to quite enjoying my chicken nuggets & fries washed down with water but that’s our secret.

@princessicajessica One for the people challenge.
Time running out so get entering
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Liz Gooster ace
Well done Great Aunt Sue - certainly looks like your great niece is tucking happily into her happy meal!
August 24th, 2024  
