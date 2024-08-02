Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Enjoying the weather
Fierce competition in the game of boules followed by the presentation of medals and chocolates.
For my get pushed challenge I was challenged to do something related to sport in homage to the Olympics.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
get-pushed-626
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Brilliant idea.
August 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Well cone!
August 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
for the challenge. Fortuitous that I had visitors.
August 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
August 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love it!
August 2nd, 2024
