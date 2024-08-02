Previous
Enjoying the weather by wakelys
Photo 656

Enjoying the weather

Fierce competition in the game of boules followed by the presentation of medals and chocolates.
For my get pushed challenge I was challenged to do something related to sport in homage to the Olympics.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Susan Wakely

Lis Lapthorn ace
Brilliant idea.
August 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Well cone!
August 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop for the challenge. Fortuitous that I had visitors.
August 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant
August 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love it!
August 2nd, 2024  
