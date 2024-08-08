Previous
Cycling along the track by wakelys
Cycling along the track

For my get pushed to do ICM or Motion blur.
The intention of this is ICM.

8th August 2024

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely ace
@northy one for the challenge.
August 8th, 2024  
Kathryn M ace
I just love the splash of colour and how you have done this. A fantastic result.
August 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous icm and colours.
August 8th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Super cool effect! Very impressed.
August 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done!
August 8th, 2024  
