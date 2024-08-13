Previous
Starling by wakelys
Photo 658

Starling

My husband called me to say that there was a woodpecker on the roof. It wasn’t until I took this using the 600mm lens that we realised that it was a Starling.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's green. It's got a sharp beak. It's a bird. Easy mistake to make

Wonderful sharp details
August 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great, detailed pic!
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise