Photo 659
Cycle ride
An 18 mile cycle ride up hill and down dale in the lovely countryside that we are surrounded by. Initially we saw the antlers of the deer peaking out of the cornfield but then they sensed our presence.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
wildflowers
idsworth
sthuberts
racton
stmichael&allangels
chalton
Casablanca
Gorgeous collage. Sounds like a lovely day
August 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
How beautiful! I am envious of your day.
August 14th, 2024
Mags
Sweet shots and collage!
August 14th, 2024
JackieR
Goodness you must be knackered!! Beautiful collage
August 14th, 2024
