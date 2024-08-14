Previous
An 18 mile cycle ride up hill and down dale in the lovely countryside that we are surrounded by. Initially we saw the antlers of the deer peaking out of the cornfield but then they sensed our presence.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous collage. Sounds like a lovely day
August 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How beautiful! I am envious of your day.
August 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet shots and collage!
August 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Goodness you must be knackered!! Beautiful collage
August 14th, 2024  
