Previous
Next
Photo 1698
Another day Another Daisy
A daisy chrysanthemum from my Mothers day basket of mixed plants from my son he popped them round yesterday as he has been working 10 nights in a row.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
2
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
2890
photos
84
followers
58
following
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
31st March 2020 11:03am
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
daisy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And another lovely capture ! nice detail and light
March 31st, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
A lovely capture :)
March 31st, 2020
