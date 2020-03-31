Previous
Another day Another Daisy by wendyfrost
Photo 1698

Another day Another Daisy

A daisy chrysanthemum from my Mothers day basket of mixed plants from my son he popped them round yesterday as he has been working 10 nights in a row.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
And another lovely capture ! nice detail and light
March 31st, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
A lovely capture :)
March 31st, 2020  
