Rainbows and Dandelions by wendyfrost
Photo 2566

Rainbows and Dandelions

Plenty of dandelion heads in the garden at the moment just waiting to blow away on the wind.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

wendy frost

Shutterbug ace
Photo art! Beautiful. I love the comp, the background color gradient, and the details in the seeds.
April 18th, 2024  
