Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2567
Just Visiting.
Fluffy comes to see me most days he was waiting patiently for a treat but meanwhile rolling in the grass and enjoying the warmer day.
My daughter mowed my grass for me but she always leaves a few patches of daisies knowing I love to see them.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3825
photos
87
followers
42
following
703% complete
View this month »
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
17th April 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
ginger
,
daisy
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous visitor, fabulous capture!
April 18th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Lovely to see this puss among the daisies
April 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That cat sure has an intense stare. I love the idea of leaving some daisies. Beautiful capture.
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close