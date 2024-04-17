Previous
Just Visiting. by wendyfrost
Photo 2567

Just Visiting.

Fluffy comes to see me most days he was waiting patiently for a treat but meanwhile rolling in the grass and enjoying the warmer day.
My daughter mowed my grass for me but she always leaves a few patches of daisies knowing I love to see them.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous visitor, fabulous capture!
April 18th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Lovely to see this puss among the daisies
April 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
That cat sure has an intense stare. I love the idea of leaving some daisies. Beautiful capture.
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise