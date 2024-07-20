Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2614
Pin- wheels
My photo for todays Flickr challenge- something beginning with the letter P. ( with added editing for 365 )
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3873
photos
85
followers
38
following
716% complete
View this month »
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
20th July 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
windmill
,
pinwheel
Shutterbug
ace
I love the way you setup this still life. Beautiful capture.
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close