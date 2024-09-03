Previous
Colour Co-ordinated. by wendyfrost
Photo 2633

Colour Co-ordinated.

A lovely warm sunny day and Little Ladybird found a matching daisy to rest upon for a while .
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

wendy frost

Zilli~ ace
Great close-up
September 3rd, 2024  
Christina ace
A perfect match
September 3rd, 2024  
