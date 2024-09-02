Sign up
Photo 2631
A Busy Bee.
The bees were very busy buzzing round this sedum plant it must have been very special pollen.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3890
photos
85
followers
39
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st September 2024 2:32pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
honey
Alison
Wonderful photo! It’s so clear.
September 2nd, 2024
