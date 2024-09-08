Previous
A Spot of Bird Watching. by wendyfrost
A Spot of Bird Watching.

Fluffy came to visit me today to see if I had any treats for him he then thought he would do a spot of sunbathing on my Patio table.
A beautiful day and very hot between the heavy showers.
8th September 2024

wendy frost

Kerry McCarthy ace
Seems like Fluffy has a pretty nice life! Nice shot.
September 9th, 2024  
