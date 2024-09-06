Previous
Two of a Kind. by wendyfrost
Photo 2634

Two of a Kind.

My photo for Flickr Two of a Kind.
Dutch clogs I bought on a lovely holiday and tour many years ago to Holland.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

wendy frost

