Photo 2630
White Rose.
My white rose bush in the garden is still flowering for me considering it has been neglected this year and not pruned or fed it has done well.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
29th August 2024 3:42pm
Tags
white
,
flower
,
rose
Agnes
ace
Wonderful shot
August 30th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely even when starved :)
August 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely white rose - perhaps reminding you for some TLC in this coming year ! A lovely shot - fav
August 30th, 2024
