White Rose. by wendyfrost
White Rose.

My white rose bush in the garden is still flowering for me considering it has been neglected this year and not pruned or fed it has done well.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
Agnes ace
Wonderful shot
August 30th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely even when starved :)
August 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely white rose - perhaps reminding you for some TLC in this coming year ! A lovely shot - fav
August 30th, 2024  
