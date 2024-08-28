Previous
Three Generations. by wendyfrost
Photo 2629

Three Generations.

Me holding my Great Granddaughter Pippa and my Granddaughter Sophie meeting her for the first time.
Age 6 weeks old and just out of hospital in this photo.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Zilli~ ace
Congratulations!
August 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful photo of you all , and such a lovely 1st meeting with your great granddaughter ! fav
August 30th, 2024  
