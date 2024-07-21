Sign up
Previous
Photo 2615
Under the Sea.
Had a long play with this one and got carried away with the editing. The boat and the fish I picked up in a box of reduced items just after Christmas and thought they might come in usual one day.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Tags
ship
fish
shells
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love your vignettes and love the sea, so of course I love this one!
July 21st, 2024
Heather
ace
You are so creative, Wendy! Such a great ship-wrecked image! I love the texture of the water and the sea bed, too! Fav
July 21st, 2024
