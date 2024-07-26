Previous
Borage Flower by wendyfrost
Photo 2616

Borage Flower

I have self sown borage all over my garden this year but I don't mind as it is very pretty and the bees like it.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
