Photo 2617
A Cluster of Roses.
I have a few of these pink rose bushes they usually flower until Christmas and add a patch of colour in the far corners of my long garden.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
rose
