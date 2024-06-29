Sign up
Previous
Photo 2607
Plumbago.
For Flickr Theme - Flora in June.
I love to see this lovely shrub in my garden covered in its clusters of blue flowers.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3866
photos
87
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th June 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
shrub
,
plumbago
