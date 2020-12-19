Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1802
Forever.
Forever In My Heart . December word - Love .
It would have been my Dear hubby's 75th Birthday today.I have bought a beautiful handmade glass heart to hang up for all the love and happy memories of our time together over all the years.
The loneliest walk you will ever take
is down the road of grief.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
3
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
2994
photos
81
followers
57
following
493% complete
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
Tags
red
,
love
,
heart
,
memory
,
dec20words
JackieR
ace
Wendy, what a beautiful ornament, and your narrative is so sad, but uplifting because of the positive memories you have. I hope you have someone to take on that walk with you, but we're here on 365 for you x
December 19th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful ornament to remember him. Love how you are presenting it with the shaped bokeh and the frame to match. Hope you have happy photos of the two of you. Jackie is right, 365 is here for you.
December 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
I can only echo the above Wendy, thoughts and prayers are with you.
December 19th, 2020
