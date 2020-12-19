Previous
Next
Forever. by wendyfrost
Photo 1802

Forever.

Forever In My Heart . December word - Love .

It would have been my Dear hubby's 75th Birthday today.I have bought a beautiful handmade glass heart to hang up for all the love and happy memories of our time together over all the years.

The loneliest walk you will ever take
is down the road of grief.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wendy, what a beautiful ornament, and your narrative is so sad, but uplifting because of the positive memories you have. I hope you have someone to take on that walk with you, but we're here on 365 for you x
December 19th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful ornament to remember him. Love how you are presenting it with the shaped bokeh and the frame to match. Hope you have happy photos of the two of you. Jackie is right, 365 is here for you.
December 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
I can only echo the above Wendy, thoughts and prayers are with you.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise