Luv U by wendyfrost
Photo 1829

Luv U

Month Of Hearts.

A sprinkle of snow today just right for Snowbabies to be outside enjoying it.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

wendy frost

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- that's cute!
February 9th, 2021  
