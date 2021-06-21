Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1891
Ant In My Plant
I didn't notice this ant until I was cropping then I thought I would crop it even further
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
3
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8.
3083
photos
87
followers
57
following
518% complete
View this month »
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st June 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
insect
,
ant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! just as well the ants are only in your Plant !!! A lovely macro shot !
June 21st, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Good choice! The little ant provides a nice point of extra interest.
June 21st, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite and what a great photobomber!
June 21st, 2021
