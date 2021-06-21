Previous
Ant In My Plant by wendyfrost
Photo 1891

Ant In My Plant

I didn't notice this ant until I was cropping then I thought I would crop it even further
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

wendy frost

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! just as well the ants are only in your Plant !!! A lovely macro shot !
June 21st, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Good choice! The little ant provides a nice point of extra interest.
June 21st, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Exquisite and what a great photobomber!
June 21st, 2021  
