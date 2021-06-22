Previous
Three Tiny Daisies. by wendyfrost
Photo 1893

Three Tiny Daisies.

A pretty tiny daisy I bought last week. Biden are usually yellow but this pink variety was in the garden centre it should look lovely in my planter mixed with other flowers.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

wendy frost

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty Wendy and such a delightful capture - fav
June 22nd, 2021  
Hazel ace
Glorious!
June 22nd, 2021  
Judith Johnson
A delightful flower and so well captured
June 22nd, 2021  
