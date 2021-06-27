Sign up
Photo 1895
Missing You.
I lost me dearest hubby Mick one year ago today.
Love is a bond that death cannot part
Gone from my arms
but still held in my heart,
Miss you everyday my darling .
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
5
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3087
photos
88
followers
58
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd July 2016 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
loss
,
husband
,
grief
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is a beautiful memory. You have been on my heart and in my prayers a lot recently. Now I know why. Praying for peace and comfort for you and your family.
June 27th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you so much Ann this year has gone too fast for us I can't believe it is a year.
June 27th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Heartfelt sympathy as you continue to mourn your loss. Those anniversaries are bittersweet with all the happy memories brought to mind as you still grieve. Like Anne, you have also been on my mind regarding your loss...
June 27th, 2021
Heather
ace
Wendy, this is a lovely picture of Mick. He looks like he was a kind man- a real sweetheart. Sending you comfort.
June 27th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
A nice portrait. That must be so very difficult for you, Wendy. He is watching over you but it isn't quite the same as his presence. I am sorry for your loss and hope you are finding your way and a "new" kind of normal.
June 27th, 2021
