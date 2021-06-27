Previous
Missing You. by wendyfrost
Missing You.

I lost me dearest hubby Mick one year ago today.

Love is a bond that death cannot part
Gone from my arms
but still held in my heart,
Miss you everyday my darling .
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

wendy frost

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is a beautiful memory. You have been on my heart and in my prayers a lot recently. Now I know why. Praying for peace and comfort for you and your family.
June 27th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
@olivetreeann Thank you so much Ann this year has gone too fast for us I can't believe it is a year.
June 27th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
Heartfelt sympathy as you continue to mourn your loss. Those anniversaries are bittersweet with all the happy memories brought to mind as you still grieve. Like Anne, you have also been on my mind regarding your loss...
June 27th, 2021  
Heather ace
Wendy, this is a lovely picture of Mick. He looks like he was a kind man- a real sweetheart. Sending you comfort.
June 27th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
A nice portrait. That must be so very difficult for you, Wendy. He is watching over you but it isn't quite the same as his presence. I am sorry for your loss and hope you are finding your way and a "new" kind of normal.
June 27th, 2021  
