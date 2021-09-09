Sign up
Photo 1970
Purple Delphinium.
One tiny flower off a delphinium stem. I love the unusual purple colour .
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3162
photos
95
followers
59
following
3
365
DMC-TZ80
2nd September 2021 3:06pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
delphinium
