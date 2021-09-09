Previous
Purple Delphinium. by wendyfrost
Photo 1970

Purple Delphinium.

One tiny flower off a delphinium stem. I love the unusual purple colour .
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8.
