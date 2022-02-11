Sign up
Photo 2082
You're My Perfect Match
Found this in M&S whilst out shopping with my daughter. I had to sample one from my box and they are a delicious caramel chocolate .
My entry for Friday Flickr -Words of Love .
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3290
photos
95
followers
48
following
570% complete
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Tags
love
,
heart
,
match
,
perfect-match
