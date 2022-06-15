Sign up
Photo 2187
Lavender Lady .
My lavender is looking beautiful this year .I took this by leaning out of my door as I have a problem getting down the steps. I am not sure what happened to the settings but I quite liked the effect.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3407
photos
93
followers
50
following
599% complete
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th June 2022 12:15pm
purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
ornament
,
lavender
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great focus and dof , So lovely to have a lady to tend to your lavender - You seen to have a large patch of lavender - the perfume must be divine , I have only one little clump of lavender by the pond , but yesterday I bought another pot of lavender to plant in a pot on the kitchen doorstep ! - just to brush against as I walk in and out of the kitchen ! fav
June 16th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
So soft and ephemeral. Love this
June 16th, 2022
