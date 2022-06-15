Previous
Lavender Lady . by wendyfrost
Lavender Lady .

My lavender is looking beautiful this year .I took this by leaning out of my door as I have a problem getting down the steps. I am not sure what happened to the settings but I quite liked the effect.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great focus and dof , So lovely to have a lady to tend to your lavender - You seen to have a large patch of lavender - the perfume must be divine , I have only one little clump of lavender by the pond , but yesterday I bought another pot of lavender to plant in a pot on the kitchen doorstep ! - just to brush against as I walk in and out of the kitchen ! fav
June 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So soft and ephemeral. Love this
June 16th, 2022  
