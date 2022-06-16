Previous
Leo. by wendyfrost
Photo 2188

Leo.

Found in the garden centre he has probably escaped from some where.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
He has that look as to say-" I shall not be moved " !!! Or perhaps he suffers with hayfever and is going to sneeze !! ha ha !
June 21st, 2022  
