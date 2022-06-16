Sign up
Photo 2188
Leo.
Found in the garden centre he has probably escaped from some where.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
wendy frost
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3413
photos
94
followers
51
following
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
Tags
stone
,
garden
,
lion
Beryl Lloyd
He has that look as to say-" I shall not be moved " !!! Or perhaps he suffers with hayfever and is going to sneeze !! ha ha !
June 21st, 2022
