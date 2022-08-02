Previous
Dragon Fly. by wendyfrost
Dragon Fly.

Seen in my garden on a metal hook used for hanging my plants on. Taken from my door.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
WOW! Gorgeous shot
August 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh that is fabulous!!!
August 2nd, 2022  
