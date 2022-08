I have forgotten it's name.

A quick visit to the garden centre yesterday with my daughter and granddaughter it was nice to get out of the house for a short while. After I got home I wish I had bought one of these it looks tropical and might survive in the heat with the succulent leaves and stems. I would then have something to photograph as most of the flowers in my garden have died due to the heat and I can't get out to water them except for the ones near to the doorstep.