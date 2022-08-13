Previous
Opening Wide. by wendyfrost
Photo 2243

Opening Wide.

A beautiful dahlia with its bright colour combination. It looks like it is enjoying the sun and heat.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

wendy frost

Wyomingsister
Stunning beauty!! And a perfect description! FAV!
August 15th, 2022  
