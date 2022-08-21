Sign up
Photo 2248
Candytuft.
Seen in todays visit to the local garden centre. Love this potful but I think it is a rogue set in the garden as it reverts back to a wild flower.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th August 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
candytuft
Judith Johnson
It looks very pretty here and I like the variation in colours
August 25th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
These are so delicate and pretty!
August 25th, 2022
