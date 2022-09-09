Previous
I believe in Angels. by wendyfrost
I believe in Angels.

My photo for today's Flickr - White on White.

I love this song by Abba I am going to have it at my funeral at the end and people might dance to it or perhaps leave smiling.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

wendy frost

Beautiful white on white. I always find it difficult to get details for white on white, but you got it. Very nice.
September 9th, 2022  
