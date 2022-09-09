Sign up
Photo 2263
I believe in Angels.
My photo for today's Flickr - White on White.
I love this song by Abba I am going to have it at my funeral at the end and people might dance to it or perhaps leave smiling.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3512
photos
94
followers
52
following
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
227
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
228
2263
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
9th September 2022 2:56pm
Tags
candle
,
three
,
lace
,
angels
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful white on white. I always find it difficult to get details for white on white, but you got it. Very nice.
September 9th, 2022
