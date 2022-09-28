Previous
Copper Kettle. by wendyfrost
Photo 2277

Copper Kettle.

I found this little copper kettle in a charity shop but I have misplaced the tiny lid. The pine cones and leaves I saved from last year and the tiny beden flowers are from my garden they are blooming again now it is cooler and we have had rain.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

wendy frost

