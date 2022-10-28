Previous
A Touch of Gold. by wendyfrost
Photo 2295

A Touch of Gold.

My photo for todays flickr theme - ( A Touch of ) Gold.
A small ghost Munchkin pumpkin adorned with two gold coloured leaves.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - love the gold leaves adoring the pumpkin! fav
October 28th, 2022  
