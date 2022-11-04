Previous
Lion Bridge. by wendyfrost
Photo 2299

Lion Bridge.

I was surprised to get bokeh back and front without even trying on this lion. Taken in Burghley Park on the Lion Bridge where four lions guard the bridge and gates.
4th November 2022

wendy frost

wendyfrost
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh this is fabulous!!! And accidental too, that stakes skill
November 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , how marvellous to accidentally achieve such bokeh! fav
November 4th, 2022  
summerfield ace
the bokeh guard. this is fabulous, wendy. aceS!
November 4th, 2022  
