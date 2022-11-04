Sign up
Photo 2299
Lion Bridge.
I was surprised to get bokeh back and front without even trying on this lion. Taken in Burghley Park on the Lion Bridge where four lions guard the bridge and gates.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
4
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th October 2022 2:29pm
Tags
bokeh
,
statue
,
lion
,
owo-5
,
burghley.
JackieR
ace
Oh this is fabulous!!! And accidental too, that stakes skill
November 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , how marvellous to accidentally achieve such bokeh! fav
November 4th, 2022
summerfield
ace
the bokeh guard. this is fabulous, wendy. aceS!
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
